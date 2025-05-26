KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) In an exchange of fire between the police and a robbers' gang, a notorious criminal and ringleader Hamza alias "Baghi" on Monday was killed in Shakardara area .

According to the police spokesman, the deceased accused snatched cash from the citizens along with his accomplices last night and injured them by beating them.

Taking notice of the incident, District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Zahidullah directed the police for immediate action.

On receiving information about the presence of the accused, a police team led by SHO Shakardara, Irfan Khan raided the area.

On arrival of the police, the accused started firing at them, he added.

In a retaliation, the gang's ringleader Hamza alias "Baghi" was killed.

The police spokesman said weapons and ammunition were recovered from the possession of the accused.

A heavy contingent of police had cordoned off the area and started a search operation to arrest the other gang members, he added.

APP/azq/378