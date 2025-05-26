Gang's Ringleader Killed During Police Encounter
Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2025 | 11:30 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) In an exchange of fire between the police and a robbers' gang, a notorious criminal and ringleader Hamza alias "Baghi" on Monday was killed in Shakardara area .
According to the police spokesman, the deceased accused snatched cash from the citizens along with his accomplices last night and injured them by beating them.
Taking notice of the incident, District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Zahidullah directed the police for immediate action.
On receiving information about the presence of the accused, a police team led by SHO Shakardara, Irfan Khan raided the area.
On arrival of the police, the accused started firing at them, he added.
In a retaliation, the gang's ringleader Hamza alias "Baghi" was killed.
The police spokesman said weapons and ammunition were recovered from the possession of the accused.
A heavy contingent of police had cordoned off the area and started a search operation to arrest the other gang members, he added.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Chile
ADNOC’s listed companies post strong Q1 results with over US$2.3 billion net p ..
Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed attends celebrations to mark Shabab Al Ahli’s ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2025
African ambassadors to UAE host reception marking Africa Day
UAE placed in Group C of FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025
UAE in Group C of 2025 Arab Cup in Qatar
Heavy rain, strong winds in Pakistan leave 14 dead, 50 injured
Active Abu Dhabi launches 'Misrah' to promote National Identity, community well- ..
Gaza Strip still on brink of famine, WFP warns
Arab Media Summit 2025 kicks off tomorrow in Dubai with nearly 8,000 media profe ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
APHC voices concern over arrests, harassment during house raids in IIOJK4 minutes ago
-
Gang's Ringleader killed during police encounter4 minutes ago
-
OEC starts Japanese language course for skilled workers14 minutes ago
-
CM congratulates Lahore Qalandars on winning PSL10 hours ago
-
Snooker Tourney; Kayani wins final match at NPC11 hours ago
-
3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Quetta, surrounding areas11 hours ago
-
Oil tanker catches fire near Balkasar Interchange on M211 hours ago
-
Tragic Khuzdar incident: Quetta Administration holds heartfelt condolence camp in memory of martyred11 hours ago
-
PM, Turkiye President renew commitment to further deepen multifaceted cooperation12 hours ago
-
CM extends best wishes to Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators12 hours ago
-
CM grieved over death of 2 more Khuzdar attack victims12 hours ago
-
'Robber' injured, accomplices flee after police encounter13 hours ago