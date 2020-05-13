Gangster among 5 arrested in Mianwali

Police have arrested five robbers including a gangster and recovered weapons, looted gold ornaments and cash from their possession

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested five robbers including a gangster and recovered weapons, looted gold ornaments and cash from their possession.

Addressing a press conference, DPO Hassan Asda Avli said two months back an incident of robbery took place at Wan Bhachran. The robbers had deprived gold smith named Muhammad Naseer resident of Sargodha city by looting gold ornaments (2122 grams) worth 27.5 million, cell phone and cash of Rs. 40,000.

He said a police team headed by SP investigation Rana Muhammad Arshed and DSP Circle Muhammad Riaz and other senior officers was set up to trace the accused.

The team had conducted raids at several place in district Mianwali and succeeded in tracing and arresting the five member gang called Amiry Gang.

They included Zaka Ullah s/o Abdul Ghafoor, Amir s/o Muhammad Yaqoob, Omar hayat s/o Muhammad hayat, Allah Din s/o Abdul Raheem and Aqeel Abbas s/o Mureed Abbas of Mianwali.

He further said police had recovered 2 Kalashnikovs,2 Pistols 1 Bore, 1 Gun 12 bore repeater and traced the looted gold ornaments, rented vehicle white (FZ/539, changed Plate by ICT/554) and other valuables from them.