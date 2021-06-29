UrduPoint.com
Gangster Busted, Looted Valuables Recovered

Tue 29th June 2021

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Police busted a notorious robber along with his six accomplice and recovered looted valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Tuesday.

District Police Officer Muhammad Hassan has informed that during a massive crackdown to arrest the criminals involved different crimes and nabbed the ring leader a notorious robber along with his 6 accomplices from the premises of Rangpur.

Police have also recovered looted valuables worth in 6, 38000 including one motorcycle, jewelry and illegal weapons from their possession he added.

The criminals had confessed their crimes and it was expected of more recoveries from their possession.

