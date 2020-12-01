Gangsters held involved in looting public after putting them in private vehicle

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The Police have arrested the gangsters involved in looting the public after putting them in Hiace vehicle on gunpoint, informed police spokesman.

The vehicle was also confiscated while Police have recovered Rs 84,850 in cash, two pistols with ammunition, iron tools from their possession.

The accused forcibly put Shakeel Khan in a Hiace vehicle under the pretext of asking for directions a few days ago and looted him on gunpoint.

After taking notice of the incident, City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas gave special task to SP Pothohar Syed Ali to arrest the accused.

The case was registered in Cantt police station on the complaint of Shakeel Khan.

A team comprising SDPO Cantt, SHO and other investigating officers under the supervision of Syed Ali traced and arrested 03 accused including a lady involved in the incident through modern technology and human intelligence.

The CPO congratulate the police team on the arrest of the accused and said that no matter how clever the accused are, they cannot escape the clutches of the law.