Ganjmandi Police arrest 2 murder accused

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Ganjmandi Police on Thursday arrested two accused involved in the murder of a person in its jurisdiction two days ago.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Junaid and Murad had shot dead the deceased Fahim over a personal grudge.

The police arrested the accused with the help of technical means and human intelligence.

The two accused are reportedly nominated in various cases registered in police stations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.