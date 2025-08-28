Ganjmandi Police Arrest Two Brothers For Torturing Woman
Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2025 | 07:22 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The Ganjmandi Police on Thursday arrested two brothers for allegedly torturing a woman over minor issue.
According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the victim had complained to the police that two men had not only thrashed her but also threatened to kill her.
Following her complaint, the police took immediate action and registered a case against the two brothers before arresting them.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal, Saad Arshad, directed the Ganjmandi Police to present a strong case against the accused in court with solid evidence to ensure they do not escape punishment.
