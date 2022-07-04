Ganjmandi Police arrests burglar for stealing 59 sewing machines

The Ganjmandi Police Station team on Monday arrested an accused burglar involved in stealing 59 sewing machines during its effective operation against dacoits and robbers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :The Ganjmandi Police Station team on Monday arrested an accused burglar involved in stealing 59 sewing machines during its effective operation against dacoits and robbers.

The Station House Officer (SHO) Ganjmandi on the occasion said the other facilitators of the accused would also be arrested.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal, Babar Javed Joya congratulated the Ganjmandi police for it's successful raid.

The accused would be challaned with solid evidence and sentenced as per the law, said SP Rawal Babar Javed Joya.

"Crackdown will continue against those who deprive citizens of their valuable assets," said the SP Rawal.