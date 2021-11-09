Ganjmandi Police confiscates 120 illegal flower crackers

The Ganjmandi Police Station team on Tuesday arrested an accused for illegally carrying fireworks material, and recovered 120 flower crackers from his possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :The Ganjmandi Police Station team on Tuesday arrested an accused for illegally carrying fireworks material, and recovered 120 flower crackers from his possession.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Rawal Zia-ud-Din Ahmed said a case was registered against the culprit and zero tolerance would be observed in this regard.