UrduPoint.com

Ganjmandi Police Confiscates 120 Illegal Flower Crackers

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 11:18 PM

The Ganjmandi Police Station team on Tuesday arrested an accused for illegally carrying fireworks material, and recovered 120 flower crackers from his possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :The Ganjmandi Police Station team on Tuesday arrested an accused for illegally carrying fireworks material, and recovered 120 flower crackers from his possession.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Rawal Zia-ud-Din Ahmed said a case was registered against the culprit and zero tolerance would be observed in this regard.

