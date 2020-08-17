UrduPoint.com
Gap Analysis Report Launched To Identify Legislative Gaps Relating To Violence Against Women

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 08:33 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Women Parliamentary Caucus Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (WPC-KP) and UN Women Pakistan Monday launched a report on Gap Analysis of Legislation related to Ending Violence Against Women (EVAW) and to identify gaps in existing provincial legal framework and implementation process.

The gap analysis report has been designed and commissioned by UN Women Pakistan in partnership with WPC-KP with the financial support of UK Aid. The virtual launch was attended by the provincial parliamentarians, members of WPC, government officials, representatives of civil society organizations, media, academia, legal community and people from all walks of life.

The starting point for this analysis has been contextualizing EVAW laws within the framework of the Convention on Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) and Pakistan's other international commitments.

The document substantiates and builds on previous bodies of work and adopts a holistic approach in identifying gaps and proposing recommendations for EVAW related legislation in KP.

In her welcome address, General Secretary WPC-KP Ayesha Bano said, "The commitment of KP government to the cause of women's rights is evident by initiatives undertaken to implement Pakistan's international commitments at the provincial level.

In order to eliminate gender-based discrimination and safeguard interests of women and girls, WPC-KP,in partnership with UN Women Pakistan is working for enactment and implementation of women-related legislation � aligned with Pakistan's national and international commitments � in the province." "The Gap Analysis Report of Laws relating to EVAW would create a better understanding of legislative framework which will in turn support enactment and implementation of effective and inclusive legislation in KP, she remarked.

In his message, Provincial Minister for Law Sultan Mohammad Khan recounted the achievements of the KP government related to pro women legislative reforms over the years. He specifically highlighted government's success in amendment and implementation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Protection of Women against Harassment at Workplace Act 2010, and the appointment of renowned social activist Rukhshanda Naz as Provincial Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment of Women at Workplace.

"We are currently trying to build consensus for enactment of Domestic Violence Bill and Child Marriage Restraint Bill, that would be two landmark laws in the province history," the Minister underlined.

Chairperson Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women (KPCSW) Dr. Riffat Sardar appreciated concerted efforts of KP women machinery and commitment of WPC and UN Women to end discrimination and violence against women in the province.

She said that KPCSW was committed to connect all stakeholders including government, civil society, women parliamentarians, entrepreneurs, civil society and communities in efforts to improve the status of women in KP.

Saman Ahsan, Portfolio Manager EVAW, Governance & Human Rights UN Women Pakistan said, "UN Women is proud to be working with WPC as part of our broader partnership to promote gender equality agenda at provincial level. The government of KP has put in place several laws to protect and promote women's rights, and this report would help in taking forward the legislative reform agenda of the province.

