Gap in female, male writers narrowing: Amjad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Renowned scholar and poet Amjad islam Amjad on Sunday said during last three decades many writers and poets had emerged and that now literature and poetry was in better hands.

He made these comments while speaking during the books launching session of four-day 12th International urdu Conference organized here by Arts Council of Pakistan.

Amjad Islam Amjad said the gap between female and male writers and poets was narrowing day by day.

He said such sessions on books were a good attempt to reconnect youth to books.

Another writer Asif Farukhi said the novels of present times were different than those of past. These novels were need of the time. There was continuous process of improvement in these novels and every person should read these.