Garbage Burning Banned In Abbottabad To Tackle Air Pollution Challenge

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :In order to cope with the air pollution challenge, the district administration Monday imposed ban over the burning of garbage in the district.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Capt. (Retd) Nadeem Nasir, AC Ahsaan Ahsan visited Salhad dumping point and reviewed measures for the disposal of garbage.

During the visit of various places of Abbottabad along with the officials of Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) and Abbottabad Cantonment board (ACB) directed concerned to take strict action against the people who are burning the garbage.

The AC also directed WSSCA and ACB to hire watchmen to monitor the disposal of the garbage properly and award punishment to the accused.

Ahsaan Ahsan while speaking on the occasion said that Pakistan is one of the worst-hit countries by the environmental changes and air pollution is a burning issue, we all need to play our role to avoid air pollution and make Abbottabad environment friendly.

