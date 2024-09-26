Garbage Dump Blast Kills Minor In Peshawar' S Khazana Sugar Mills
Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) A boy was killed on the spot when a container bomb exploded in Khazana Sugar Mills area on Thursday morning where the bomb was hidden in a garbage dump.
According to initial report, police official informed that a powerful explosion struck a garbage dump in Khanzada Sugar Mill, located in Peshawar claimed one life, Private news channel reported.
Police and security forces initiated an investigation and collected evidence from the blast site.
The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was also called in to clear the area and assist in the investigation.
Soon after the incident, rescue services rushed to the spot and shifted the body to nearby hospital.
