Garbage Points To Be Converted Into Grounds, Parks: DC

October 18, 2022

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Samiullah Farooq Tuesday said that garbage points of the district would be converted into play grounds and parks soon for public facilitation.

In a statement issued here, he said that all possible resources were being utilized to improve cleanliness in the district.

He said that field staff has been strictly bounded to give their best adding that cleanliness operation was continued till late night under targets of daily basis.

The deputy commissioner said that strict action was being taken against land grabbers and encroachments. He said that citizens would witness more improvement in education and health sectors. He said that public issues were being resolved on priority and urged masses to visit his office in case of any problem.

