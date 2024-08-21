Open Menu

Garbage Removed From Empty Plot On DC Orders

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2024 | 09:31 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) As many as 450 tons garbage and litter was removed from an empty plot over night on the orders of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Wednesday that some channels aired a news that huge quantity of garbage and litter was present in an empty plot situated at Kokianwala and creating health and environmental problems for the area people.

Receiving information, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir took serious notice and directed the officers of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) to immediately remove the garbage.

Therefore, FWMC staff used heavy machinery and removed more than 450 tons garbage and litter from the empty plot over night.

An empty container was also placed in the area to facilitate the people for throwing waste material, spokesman added.

