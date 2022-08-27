Garbage stinks Misrial Road Ward no 7

The garbage scattered across the Main Misrial Road highlighted the negligence of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) officials who failed to ensure proper waste management in the area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The garbage scattered across the Main Misrial Road highlighted the negligence of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) officials who failed to ensure proper waste management in the area.

Due to filth, the streets are giving a stinking smell. In various areas of Mohalla Hajian, Ghaziabad, Niazi Town, and surrounding areas, piles of garbage were not only causing inconvenience to the citizens, and also posed serious threat of dengue outbreak.

The people of these areas are also facing serious breathing and health complications.

Misrial Road Ward No. 7 is turning into a garbage dump, where the citizens have demanded immediate notice from the higher authorities.

A resident of the area Anjum Nawaz said that there was no proper cleanliness arrangements in the area, he urged the concerned authorities to take strict action against those officials who were found negligent in perforimg their duties.

