Garbage transfer station at Liaquat Bagh causing discomfort

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :The dumping garbage transportation station of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Albayrak giving a bad and stinking smell established at Liaquat Bagh.

The pedestrians, motorists on Murree Road particularly have to face bad smell while driving.The people and offices in Arya Mohallah, Gawalmandi, Raja Bazaar, Chamanzar, Mareer Chowk, Moti Mehal, College Road, China Market, Rawalpindi Press Club (RPC) Water and Sanitation Agency, Rawalpindi Development Authority, Punjab Horticulture Authority, Rescue 15, sports Complex, National College of Arts (NCA), TMA and several other offices have to face unbearable smell.

A local citizen Sajid Bangial told APP that despite repeated complaints and protests the civic body had not moved an inch to settle the issue, fearing that this would spread multiple diseases and provide safe haven for the mosquitoes, which would and spreading of dengue fever, he added.

Another complainant Waheed Anjum pointed out that the station should immediately be relocated, adding that no one could deny the importance of cleanliness. He stressed the need for keeping the surroundings clean to avoid the diseases.

Tahir Chaudhry, another complainant, said that nobody could breathe easily because of the foul smell coming from the garbage transportation station.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ladies and Children Park, which spreads over two acres, was constructed in 2005 at a cost of Rs4.5 million. The park was turned into a makeshift transfer station by the local administration.

The residents of the city have appealed to authorities concerned to remove garbage transfer stations to another place because nearby residents are facing different kinds of diseases