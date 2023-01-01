Gardeners advised to monitor temperature for proper growth of plants

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023 ) :Punjab Agriculture Department has advised the gardeners to stay alert during the months of December, January and February, and keep monitoring the weather temperature with thermometer to save plants from severe cold. According to the department sources here on Saturday, use of one thermometer was enough to monitor four hectare area.

Gardeners should use polyethylene sheets to cover plants, and to protect them from frost and the sheets should not be placed directly on plants, he added.

"Some gardeners grow banana plants near mango trees to keep them save from frost in such case the banana plants take the maximum nutrition of mango plants leaving negative impact on the growth of mango plants", he saidGardeners should seek guidance from the agriculture officials of their respective areas to avoid any loss, he said.