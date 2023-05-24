UrduPoint.com

Gardeners Advised To Protect Fruit Trees During Harsh Summer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2023 | 09:15 PM

Gardeners advised to protect fruit trees during harsh summer

The agriculture experts have advised the gardeners to pay special attention to protect fruit trees in their orchards from harsh and sizzling summer weather

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The agriculture experts have advised the gardeners to pay special attention to protect fruit trees in their orchards from harsh and sizzling summer weather.

A spokesman of Agriculture (extension) department said here on Wednesday that extreme heat not only caused burn of new leaves in addition to badly affecting the quality of fruits. Therefore, the gardeners should take appropriate steps to protect their trees and their fruits by ensuring timely watering of their orchards.

They should also pay special focus on the protection of citrus fruits as these were the major victim of the heat. If the heat increased at extreme level during May and June, it may cause fall of fruit especially from citrus trees, he added.

He also advised the gardeners to install mulch to protect the plants and their fruits. However, they should carefully water big plants with an interval of 10 to 12 days whereas this interval should be from 5 to 6 days for watering small plants in the orchards.

He also advised the gardeners to cultivate 'Jantar' crop in their gardens so that it could help the plants for protecting them from heat waves during summer. The plant stem could also be saved from effects of heat by bleaching them with a solution of blue powder (Neela Thotha) and lime (Chuna), he added.

