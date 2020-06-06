Gardeners should take special care for fruit plants

Gardeners have been advised to take special care of fruit plants during summer season to obtain good quality

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Gardeners have been advised to take special care of fruit plants during summer season to obtain good quality.

A spokesman for the agriculture department said here on Saturday that hot weather put negative impact on citrus fruits.

He said: "Mulching helps gardeners in maintaining moderate temperature for plants besides saving land water." He suggested gardeners to slightly irrigate big plants with a gap of 10 to 12 days while small plants with an interval of five 5 to six days.

He said that solution of recommended substances should be applied on stems of plants to protect themfrom adverse effects of hot weather.