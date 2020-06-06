UrduPoint.com
Gardeners Should Take Special Care For Fruit Plants

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 10:33 PM

Gardeners have been advised to take special care of fruit plants during summer season to obtain good quality

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Gardeners have been advised to take special care of fruit plants during summer season to obtain good quality.

A spokesman for the agriculture department said here on Saturday that hot weather put negative impact on citrus fruits.

He said: "Mulching helps gardeners in maintaining moderate temperature for plants besides saving land water." He suggested gardeners to slightly irrigate big plants with a gap of 10 to 12 days while small plants with an interval of five 5 to six days.

He said that solution of recommended substances should be applied on stems of plants to protect themfrom adverse effects of hot weather.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

