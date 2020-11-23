UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gardezi Condoles Death Of Nawaz Mother

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 03:50 PM

Gardezi condoles death of Nawaz mother

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi Monday expressed profound grief over the death of mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

In his condolence message here, the minister extended sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family members to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Punjab Agriculture Jahanian May Family

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,065 new COVID-19 cases, 707 recove ..

7 minutes ago

Russia Launches Online Map of Humanitarian Aid Eff ..

7 minutes ago

Saleh to Meet With Russian Officials in Next Few D ..

7 minutes ago

Govt taking serious steps for return of  Dr. Aafi ..

13 minutes ago

Frenchman fined for breaking lockdown 'to smash a ..

12 minutes ago

NCRC recommends Sindh govt to form Institutional ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.