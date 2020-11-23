Gardezi condoles death of Nawaz mother

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi Monday expressed profound grief over the death of mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

In his condolence message here, the minister extended sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family members to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.