Gardezi For Expediting Work On Uplift Schemes

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Gardezi for expediting work on uplift schemes

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahania Gardezi directed to the speed-up pace of work on ongoing uplift projects and use of quality material

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahania Gardezi directed to the speed-up pace of work on ongoing uplift projects and use of quality material.

He ordered to get inaugurated the completed development projects from elected representatives.

The provincial minister expressed these views while presiding over a district coordination committee meeting on Monday said official sources.

He also reviewed the law & order situation, corona, and dengue situation across the district.

Jahania was directed to start the process for deputing staff at completed educational institutions projects.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid special focus to the development of the district.

He ordered to blacklist the contractor's overuse of substandard material.

He said that corona is dangerous and directed to health officials for implementation on SOPs strictly.

Deputy Commissioner Suleman khan said that officials were given a clear message that there was no space over not working.

The agriculture minister also said that the incumbent government was spreading the net of development rapidly across the country under the supervision of Prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He maintained that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf was utilizing all possible resources for the benefit of the masses.

