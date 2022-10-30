UrduPoint.com

Gardezi Inaugurates CCRI New Building, Terms Project Game-changer For Growers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Gardezi inaugurates CCRI new building, terms project game-changer for growers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Sunday inaugurated the new building of Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) established for research on cotton and termed the project a game-changer for the growers of the region.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he said the new CCRI building equipped with modern facilities was a great gift by Punjab government and would be helpful for the discovery of latest varieties of cotton seed with better yielding.

He said it was need of the hour to introduce such cotton seed varieties compatible with environmental changes and having capacity against insects and diseases. It would be helpful to enhance per acre cotton production and strengthening the country's economy.

Vice Chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Dr Asif Ali said that the research for discovery of new varieties was underway in collaboration with CCRI.

Chief scientist CCRI Dr Saghir Ahmad said the total cost of the project concerned was Rs 331 million and added that the new building, laboratories, tools and construction of sheds for machinery were part of the project. The tissue culture laboratory has been established while germ plasm development facility was included in the project.

Additional Secretary Agriculture task force South Punjab Imtiaz Ahmad Warraich, DG agriculture extension Anjum Ali and others also spoke on the occasion.

