Gardezi lauds PM Khan over IPPs

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Syed Tehseen Nawaz Gardezi, a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf paid rich tributes to Prime Minister, Imran Khan for taking step to decrease tariff of electricity.

According to a press release issued here, he said that Prime Minister, Imran Khan had made promise with people during last general elections that after coming in power, he would ensure decreasing electricity tariff. He said that due to agreements inked by electricity provider companies and previous government, higher rates of electricity were charged.

He said that, Premier, Imran Khan inked new agreements with power producer companies, ensuring slash in electricity tariff.

He said that PM Khan's policies had started bearing fruits as saying "Now national economy has been thriving, generating new job opportunities for youth".

He said that construction of MLN mega project of Pakistan Railways and water dams would make Pakistan, an economic power in the region.