UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gardezi Lauds PM Khan Over IPPs

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 12:10 PM

Gardezi lauds PM Khan over IPPs

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Syed Tehseen Nawaz Gardezi, a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf paid rich tributes to Prime Minister, Imran Khan for taking step to decrease tariff of electricity.

According to a press release issued here, he said that Prime Minister, Imran Khan had made promise with people during last general elections that after coming in power, he would ensure decreasing electricity tariff. He said that due to agreements inked by electricity provider companies and previous government, higher rates of electricity were charged.

He said that, Premier, Imran Khan inked new agreements with power producer companies, ensuring slash in electricity tariff.

He said that PM Khan's policies had started bearing fruits as saying "Now national economy has been thriving, generating new job opportunities for youth".

He said that construction of MLN mega project of Pakistan Railways and water dams would make Pakistan, an economic power in the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Electricity Water Job Government

Recent Stories

Bilawal says he is being threatened 'to come on ri ..

20 minutes ago

Asif Ali Zardari appears before accountability cou ..

34 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy for Yemen hails UAE&#039;s suppor ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai's trade in medical sterilizers grows 23% to ..

58 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Continues Rescue & Relief Operation ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Gabonese President on Ind ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.