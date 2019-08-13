Gardezi pays rich tributes to Pak Army

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :A senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Syed Tehseen Nawaz Gardezi has said that Pakistan Army has been playing a significant role for the defense of the country.

In a press release issued here, he said that sacrifices of Pak Army would be remembered for long time.

He said that officers and jawans of Pak Army embraced martyrdom in the line of duty. "We have been praying for the officers and jawans of Pak Army who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty," he said.

He said that Pak Army foiled nefarious designs of the enemy against our beloved country of Pakistan. "It is Pak Army who played very important role in foiling nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan," he said.