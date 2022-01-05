UrduPoint.com

Gardezi Reviews Performance Of Livestock & Dairy Dept

Published January 05, 2022

Gardezi reviews performance of Livestock & Dairy dept

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Wednesday presided over a meeting to review the performance of Livestock and Dairy Development Department at Buffalo Research Institute Pattoki.

According to spokesperson for the Livestock department, Punjab Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dareshk, Secretary Livestock and Dairy Development Punjab Syed Naveed Shirazi and Head of Chief Minister Special Monitoring Unit Fazeel Asif besides other senior officials attended the meeting.

The Agriculture Minister said the department should promote livestock and dairy development business on commercial basis.

He directed to scale up the scope of its projects so that livestock farmers in Punjab could get maximum benefit from it.

Jahania Gardezi appreciated the successful implementation of Livestock department's innovative In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) technology in ending animal infertility in Punjab.

He directed the Livestock Department to upgrade its existing labs, which would enhance its efficiency as well as enable the export of dairy products to foreign countries.

He said there was a need to focus on manufacturing the local animal's vaccine according to international standard and changing the breeding process of small animals.

The provincial minister stated that under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the ongoing projects in Punjab could be linked with development to achieve the set objectives.

On the occasion, Punjab Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dareshk said the department could achieve its fixed targets with initiating practical based programs, adding that the government should ensure the appointment of a competent and qualified vice chancellor for D.G.Khan Veterinary University.

He said the department need to focus on consistency in its policies, capacity building and better utilization of land.

During the meeting, Chief Research Officer Dr Mahmood Ijaz Gorsi gave a detailed briefing on infrastructureand human development, annual development programme, development strategy and pace of work on majorprojects.

