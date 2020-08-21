Gardezi reviews two-year performance of his department

Provincial Minister for Management & Professional Development Hussain Jehanian Gardezi on Friday said the department had arranged online training courses for the capacity building of its officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Management & Professional Development Hussain Jehanian Gardezi on Friday said the department had arranged online training courses for the capacity building of its officers.

He stated this while addressing a meeting held here to review the two years performance of the department.

The Minister was briefed regarding the projects launched by the department during the last two years. The officers also briefed him about the budget details.

Addressing on the occasion, the minister said that he would extend all-out cooperation to the department for further improving the standard of training courses and for the improvement of the department.

Gardezi was informed that during the last two years training was imparted to 3731 officers besides arranging 1300 workshops and short courses. Various officers of different departments of Punjab attended the courses and workshops.

Additional Secretary MPDD Imran Chohan, Deputy Secretary SumairShah, DDO Asif Gillani and other officers were present on the occasion.