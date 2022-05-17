UrduPoint.com

Gardezi Seeks Permanent Water For Cholistan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Gardezi seeks permanent water for Cholistan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Syed Tahseen Nawaz Gardezi has demanded of the authorities concerned to arrange water supply for Cholistan on permanent basis.

In a statement, he said that water supply to Cholistan desert area through water tankers was not a permanent solution of the phenomena.

"Cholistan needs water supply on permanent basis as the Meteorological Office has forecast prevailing of heat wave for next days," he said.

Gardezi said that earlier, a drinking water project was launched by Cholistan Development Authority (CDA) for Cholistan which could not be enforced in letter and spirit due to stoppage of funds.

He emphasized the need to take steps for water supply to Cholistan on war footing basis. Tens of thousands of people and millions of animals in Cholistan need immediate water supply, he added.

