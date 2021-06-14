UrduPoint.com
Gardezi Terms Provincial Budget 2021-22 As Balanced

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 09:50 PM

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said on Monday that despite coronavirus pandemic, the Punjab government had presented a balanced and people friendly budget for the fiscal year 2021-22

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said on Monday that despite coronavirus pandemic, the Punjab government had presented a balanced and people friendly budget for the fiscal year 2021-22.

Commenting on provincial budget, he said that maximum incentives and facilities were being provided to farmers to enhance agriculture yield.

He said the Punjab government declaring agriculture among its priorities had allocated Rs 31.

5 billion for strengthening of this sector.

Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that handsome allocations had been made to increase agriculture production through irrigation, for transformation of agriculture, for setting up of model markets, for the provision of subsidy on agriculture inputs and for proper management of water courses.

The Minister said that yield of various crops including wheat, rice and others increased which wasa proof of government's commitment to uplift agriculture sector.

