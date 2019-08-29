UrduPoint.com
Garhi Kapoora Given Tehsil Status

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 09:35 PM

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has given status of Tehsil to Garhi Kapoora area in District Mardan dividing it into ten union councils

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has given status of Tehsil to Garhi Kapoora area in District Mardan dividing it into ten union councils.

The union councils were included Shahbaz Garhi, Bala Garhi, Garhi Ismail Zai, Garhi Daulat Zai, Baghicha Dheri, Mohib Banda, Kot Daulat Zai, Gumbat, Kandar and Mayar.

The new tehsil would also include twelve patwar halqas namely Shahbaz Garhi, Bala Garhi, Garhi Daulat Zai, Garhi Ismail Zai, Kot Daulat Zai, Kot Ismail Zai, Mohib Banda, Chak Shahbaz Garhi, Kandar, Gumbat, Qasam and Mayar.

Seven mouzajat including Shahbaz Garhi, Bala Garhi, Cham Dheri, Garhi Daulat Zai, Baghicha Dheri, Garhi Ismail Zai, Kot Daulat Zai, Kot Ismail Zai, Mohib Banda, Chak Shahbaz Garhi, Koz Band, Kandar, Gumbat, Memood Abad, Qasam, Sharif Abad, Mayar and Headquarter Garhi Kapoora would also be part of new tehsil.

It was notified by KP board of Revenue and Estate Department here on Thursday.

