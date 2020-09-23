Garidah asks tough question to Maryam Nawaz in their war of words

(@fidahassanain)

The war of words between Maryam Nawaz and Garidah Farooqi began on Twitter when the former snubbed the later for her tweet about her statement over meeting between Army Chief and the parliamentarians on Gilgit-Baltistan.

Taking to Twitter, TV anchor Gharidah Farooqi made a comment on a post shared by PML-N official Twitter account wherein Maryam Nawaz was saying that political issues should be discussed only in the parliament and the parliamentarians should not be invited to any other place and nor should they go to any place instead of Parliament.

Garidah said: “Maryam Nawaz has openly opposed visit of Shehbaz Sharif and others to ISI mess for meeting on Gilgit-Baltistan. Ahsan Iqbal has also said that it is not issue as it happens all over the world,”.

At this, Maryam Nawaz came down hard upon Garidah Farooqi over her tweet that cast an impression that PML-N was dividing on the issue of meeting.

Maryam said: “Do not try to act smart and play nasty.

I gave a principled statement which is in line with what our constitution says. Don’t make it sound like it was directed at our party president or any specific member,”.

After Maryam’s tweet, Garidah turned up with a tough question to PML-N Vice-President: “Respected Maryam sba, let me ask you the Q then. Do you believe your party president & other PMLN members did right by going to ISI Mess for meeting on GB? Hopefully I’ll get answer to my Q and it won’t be attacked as ‘nasty play’. Regards,”.

There is a storm on Twitter after Maryam and Garidah’s war of words as many people are taking up this issue that whether the politicians should meet military leadership or not and that whether it was democratically correct or not. Others say that meetings and discussions between politicians and military leadership take place all over the world for important national issues.