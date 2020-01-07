Garment exporters want ST refunds

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association-Northern Zone (PRGMEA-NZ) Chairman Sohail A. Sheikh on Monday demanded of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to ensure proper functioning of newly-launched Fully Automated Sales Tax e-Refund (FASTER) System as per government's commitment to release exporters' sales tax (ST) refunds that would facilitate substantially the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Talking to media here, Sohail Sheikh said, "PRGMEA welcomes Prime Minister Imran Khan's directives to the Federal Board of Revenue to clear pending refunds of exporters and remove bottlenecks in the new refund payment system.

PRGMEA-NZ Chairman also called for immediate implementation on the PM's directive and added that the Small and Medium Enterprises sector in the country needed proper financial facilitation and friendly policies support.

PRGMEA chief said that financial institutions were more inclined towards the large scale business set-ups and industrial units, citing that it was evident from the economic development history of big economies around the world that the economic well-being and strengthening had been ensured through promotion of SME sector.

Keeping in view the economic future and building Pakistan as a nation of prosperous and developed people, the business communities, economic scholars and different forums in Pakistan had since long been voicing for the SME sector development.

He urged commercial banks to improve access for the SME sector that contributed heavily to the country's GDP and generated employment at a large scale. Despite significant contribution into GDP, exports and employment generation, the financing percentage of SMEs remained meagre in the overall financing to customers at various levels.

He stressed the need that government should facilitate SMEs sector's exporters in every possible way.

He claimed that small scale exporters were unable to procure and purchase raw materials and other accessories for fulfilling their future export orders.