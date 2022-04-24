Garment factory catches fire

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Garments and other items worth thousands of rupees were reduced to ashes when a fire erupted in a Netware factory in Gajjumatta area, here on Sunday.

On receiving information, Rescue-1122 vehicles reached the spot and started rescue operation.

The firefighters succeeded in controlling the fire after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported.

The cause of fire could not be ascertained immediately.