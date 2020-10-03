Garment factory catches fire in Gujranwala

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :A portion of a garment factory caught fire in Malik Pura neighborhood of Gujranwala on Saturday.

Several rescue and firefighting teams rushed to the factory and started dousing the blaze, reported a private news channel.

According to rescue officials, two vehicles of fire brigade are taking part in the operation. Rescue sources said that the fire erupted due to short-circuit which turned machinery of the factory into ashes.