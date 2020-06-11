A garment factory caught fire in Pakistan's largest city of Karachi on Thursday morning, with eight firefighter brigades called in to battle the blaze, national media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) A garment factory caught fire in Pakistan's largest city of Karachi on Thursday morning, with eight firefighter brigades called in to battle the blaze, national media reported.

According to Geo News, the facility in question is a bedsheet factory, located in the SITE Industrial Area of Karachi.

Firefighters described the blaze as a third-degree fire, and are still struggling to contain it after several hours of efforts, the tv channel reported.

Samaa TV said that the factory employees have been rescued, and no casualties have been reported.

One firefighter has fallen unconscious during the rescue operation, according to the Dunya news channel.

In September 2012, a devastating fire at a garment factory in Karachi claimed the lives of 289 people, according to media reports.