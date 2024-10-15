Garment Factory Gutted
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2024 | 05:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Precious materials in a garment factory were reduced to ashes in the area of Millat Town police station.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that a fire erupted in AZ Apparel Factory situated at Millat Road due to leakage of oil supply pipes.
The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious materials. Receiving information, firefighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and put out the fire after hectic efforts of many hours. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident, he added.
