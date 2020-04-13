Garment factory sealed for violating lockdown

A garment factory was sealed by police for violating lockdown in New Karachi Industrial Area of the megalopolis on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :A garment factory was sealed by police for violating lockdown in New Karachi Industrial Area of the megalopolis on Monday.

The factory was operational during the lockdown and two supervisors of the factory were arrested, informed the police.

About 125 workers including 14 women were working in the factory when the police raided it. As many as 66 motorbikes were parked in the parking lot of the sealed factory.

A case has been registered against the management and the arrested supervisors for violating the Section 144.