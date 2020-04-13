UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Garment Factory Sealed For Violating Lockdown

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 08:06 PM

Garment factory sealed for violating lockdown

A garment factory was sealed by police for violating lockdown in New Karachi Industrial Area of the megalopolis on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :A garment factory was sealed by police for violating lockdown in New Karachi Industrial Area of the megalopolis on Monday.

The factory was operational during the lockdown and two supervisors of the factory were arrested, informed the police.

About 125 workers including 14 women were working in the factory when the police raided it. As many as 66 motorbikes were parked in the parking lot of the sealed factory.

A case has been registered against the management and the arrested supervisors for violating the Section 144.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Women

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Karachi on Monday 13 Apr 2020

5 minutes ago

Sindh govt ceases fishing activities at Fish Harbo ..

5 minutes ago

Resumption of Production in China to Keep Oil Pric ..

5 minutes ago

Govt earmarked huge amounts for poor families amid ..

5 minutes ago

Supreme Court seeks detailed reports on govt's ste ..

20 minutes ago

National Institute of Health arranges capacity bui ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.