Garment industry switches over to PPEs production : PRGMEA

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Chief Coordinator Ijaz A Khokhar has disclosed that the garments industry has switched over to production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to capture demanding market share.

He thanked the government for allowing export of locally manufactured PPEs, sanitisers and other products.

Ijaz lauded the role of Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Textile Industry Razak Daood, who fully supported the demand of PRGMEA for lifting a ban as per SRO 239 (1) 2020, adding that lifting of the ban was a right step in the right direction.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, he said that allowing export of PPEs would help boost exports as well as save the exports from further decline. He said the garment industry would fetch $2 billion through export of PPEs.