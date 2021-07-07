Garments factory gutted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :-:Garments and other valuables worth thousands of rupees were reduced to ashes when fire broke out in a garments manufacturing factory at Manga Mandi, Raiwind road here on Wednesday.

On information, five vehicles of Rescue-1122 reached the spot and controlled thefire after hectic efforts of one hour.

However, no loss of life was reported.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, the cause of fire was stated to be short circuiting.