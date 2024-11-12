Open Menu

Garments Factory Gutted

Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Garments factory gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Precious items in a garments factory were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in

the area of Nishatabad police station.

The Rescue 1122 spokesman said the fire erupted in Best Export Factory at Chak No 208 Road due

to a spark in the wielding cutter.

The fire engulfed the surroundings and burnt precious material in the factory.

On information, the fire fighters reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

However, no loss of life was reported in this incident, he added.

