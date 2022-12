SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes when a fire erupted in a garments shop in Greenwood Street, here on Thursday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the fire broke in the shop due to ashort circuit.

On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and extinguished the fire.