UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Garments Shop Gutted In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 01:52 PM

Garments shop gutted in Multan

A garments shop was reduced to ashes here in a local market Hussain Agahi on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :A garments shop was reduced to ashes here in a local market Hussain Agahi on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, fire broke out in a shop 'Baba Fareed garments' during wee hours in Hussain Agahi market which engulfed the entire surroundings.

The garments and valuables worth millions of rupees were gutted in the incident.

On information,36 Rescue fighters along with 6 fire brigades reached the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.

However,the cause of fire could not be ascertained yet and the losses would be assessed later.

Related Topics

Fire Rescue 1122 Market Million

Recent Stories

TikTok video with pistol lands youth in jail

14 minutes ago

Boy shoots girlfriend for refusing marriage propos ..

21 minutes ago

5 Pakistani footballers who have won our hearts!

28 minutes ago

TECNO Mobile Reduced The Price Of Its Flagship Mod ..

44 minutes ago

Forensic audit of Judge Arshad Malik’s video not ..

54 minutes ago

Chinese language programme to launch officially in ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.