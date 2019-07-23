Garments shop gutted in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

A garments shop was reduced to ashes here in a local market Hussain Agahi on Tuesday

According to Rescue 1122, fire broke out in a shop 'Baba Fareed garments' during wee hours in Hussain Agahi market which engulfed the entire surroundings.

The garments and valuables worth millions of rupees were gutted in the incident.

On information,36 Rescue fighters along with 6 fire brigades reached the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.

However,the cause of fire could not be ascertained yet and the losses would be assessed later.