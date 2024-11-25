Open Menu

Garrison Cadet College Kohat Hosts Parents Day

Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Garrison Cadet College Kohat hosts parents day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Garrison Cadet College Kohat recently hosted a vibrant Parents’ Day event that was attended by a large number of students, their parents, and serving officers.

Founded in 1990, Garrison Cadet College Kohat has built a strong reputation across Pakistan. Its students excel in diverse fields, making the institution a prominent name in education. The college welcomes students from all regions of Pakistan and maintains high academic standards, said a college press release on Monday.

Major General Zulfiqar Bhatti, the Commanding Officer of Kohat Division, graced the event as the chief guest.

A colorful parade of cadets paid a formal salute to him. Principal Brigadier Malik Nasir Ali Awan shared the annual progress report of the college during the ceremony.

The event concluded with the distribution of awards and trophies. The chief guest honored cadets who had achieved remarkable success in academics and extracurricular activities. The Parents’ Day event once again highlighted the excellence and traditions of Garrison Cadet College Kohat.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Kohat Progress Nasir Event All From

Recent Stories

The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman

The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman

8 minutes ago
 DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in L ..

DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania 

29 minutes ago
 Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Wo ..

Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today

2 hours ago
 Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ov ..

Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

1 day ago
 Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

2 days ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

2 days ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

2 days ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan