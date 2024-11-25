Garrison Cadet College Kohat Hosts Parents Day
Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2024 | 01:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Garrison Cadet College Kohat recently hosted a vibrant Parents’ Day event that was attended by a large number of students, their parents, and serving officers.
Founded in 1990, Garrison Cadet College Kohat has built a strong reputation across Pakistan. Its students excel in diverse fields, making the institution a prominent name in education. The college welcomes students from all regions of Pakistan and maintains high academic standards, said a college press release on Monday.
Major General Zulfiqar Bhatti, the Commanding Officer of Kohat Division, graced the event as the chief guest.
A colorful parade of cadets paid a formal salute to him. Principal Brigadier Malik Nasir Ali Awan shared the annual progress report of the college during the ceremony.
The event concluded with the distribution of awards and trophies. The chief guest honored cadets who had achieved remarkable success in academics and extracurricular activities. The Parents’ Day event once again highlighted the excellence and traditions of Garrison Cadet College Kohat.
Recent Stories
The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman
DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania
Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today
Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug peddler held with narcotics38 seconds ago
-
The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman8 minutes ago
-
DDMA organizes workshop on “Restoring Traffic Flow on Roads” during snowfall11 minutes ago
-
Landi Kotal police foiled smuggling bid11 minutes ago
-
Karachi Police arrest over 1200 suspects20 minutes ago
-
District admin sets rates for fruits, vegetables, poultry under price control magistrate's supervisi ..20 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 95,100 cusecs water41 minutes ago
-
Five cops among seven injured in Tank41 minutes ago
-
PBF welcomes Belarus President with hopes for flourishing bilateral trade51 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs Astor Peace Committee’s meeting51 minutes ago
-
Road accident claims life51 minutes ago
-
KP govt delegation succeeds in ceasefire agreement in Kurram1 hour ago