Garrison Cadet College Kohat hosts parents day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Garrison Cadet College Kohat recently hosted a vibrant Parents’ Day event that was attended by a large number of students, their parents, and serving officers.

Founded in 1990, Garrison Cadet College Kohat has built a strong reputation across Pakistan. Its students excel in diverse fields, making the institution a prominent name in education. The college welcomes students from all regions of Pakistan and maintains high academic standards, said a college press release on Monday.

Major General Zulfiqar Bhatti, the Commanding Officer of Kohat Division, graced the event as the chief guest.

A colorful parade of cadets paid a formal salute to him. Principal Brigadier Malik Nasir Ali Awan shared the annual progress report of the college during the ceremony.

The event concluded with the distribution of awards and trophies. The chief guest honored cadets who had achieved remarkable success in academics and extracurricular activities. The Parents’ Day event once again highlighted the excellence and traditions of Garrison Cadet College Kohat.