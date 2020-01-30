UrduPoint.com
Gas Accumulation In Room Leaves One Dead

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 04:41 PM

Gas accumulation in room leaves one dead

A man lost his life on Thursday here after being suffocated to death by accumulation of natural gas in the room

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) : A man lost his life on Thursday here after being suffocated to death by accumulation of natural gas in the room.

According to the police, one Naveed Ahmed, an employee of Comsats Abbottabad was suffocated to death when he fell asleep leaving the gas heater on.

During midnight the room filled with gas and the man was suffocated to death. The family of Naveed Ahmed was in Karachi on winter vacations.

The funeral prayer of Naveed Ahmed was offered at his native village Lango Maira wherein large number of people from all walks of life were present.

