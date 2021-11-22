UrduPoint.com

Gas Availability For Domestic Consumers Govt's Topmost Priority, Sadaqat Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Member National Assembly (MNA) Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Monday reassured that provision of gas availability to domestic consumers was the top most priority of government and efforts are being made to supply smooth gas to industrial sector as well.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that both the Sui companies were undertaking all out efforts to ensure smooth gas supply to all categories of consumers on their network, especially to high-priority domestic consumers.

He also admitted that gas load shedding was being witnessed due to increase demand of gas supply during peak winter season but in next two month the issue would be resolved.

A new gas pipeline project is also expected to be completed in end of year 2022 which would end the gas shortage issue that has continued to persist almost every winter season, he added and said we were reviewing all the aspects of the project and would soon complete the project.

While replying a query he said that the PTI-led government was committed to serving the masses and added that despite internal and external challenges the Federal government had overcome many challenges in a short span of time.

