Gas Blast Claims One Life,five Injured

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2025 | 02:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) A boy was killed while five others including their teacher sustained multiple injuries due to gas blast in the area of Samanabad police station on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman,the children were busy in studying at a local seminary of Markazi Masjid Sitara colony Phattak on Risala road when they felt gas smell from a store room.

The teacher Qari Zaheer Ahmad sent a student to check gas leakage in the store room.

When the boy switched on the button for light,the gas caught fire and exploded.

The gas explosion caused serious injuries to six.

One of the victim namely M. Rehan (17) died on the spot while other victims including Qari Zaheer (42),Hassaan Sohail (12), Abdul Hadi(10),Husnain Zulfiqar (12) and Rahmat Ullah (32) sustained multiple injuries.

Injured were shifted to Government General Hospital Samanabad.

Later, Qari Zaheer Ahmad along with two others was referred to Burn Unit of Allied Hospital-I due to their critical condition.

Further investigation was underway.

