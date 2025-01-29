Open Menu

Gas Bowser Blast Victims Get Compensation Cheques

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 09:07 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) On behalf of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan distributed financial assistance cheques among victims of the gas bowser blast incident.

A total of 33 injured people, undergoing treatment at the Burns Centre, and Nishtar Hospital, received compensation cheques of Rs. 500,000 each. Also, the families of 10 deceased were personally visited, and seven of them were provided Rs. 2 million cheques each in financial assistance. The other three families would get financial assistance after verification, says an official release.

Verification of more injured persons was also being carried out for financial assistance.

The commissioner said that the injured were receiving the best possible medical treatment. He said that no amount of money could compensate for the loss of human lives, but the aid was a small effort to help the victims recover. He added that the Buildings Department was tasked with surveying property damages, caused by the blast, like homes of people for the purpose of compensating their losses.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Mubashir Rahman were also present.

 Gas bowser blast victims get compensation cheques

