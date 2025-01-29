Gas Bowser Blast Victims Get Compensation Cheques
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 09:07 PM
On behalf of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan distributed financial assistance cheques among victims of the gas bowser blast incident
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) On behalf of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan distributed financial assistance cheques among victims of the gas bowser blast incident.
A total of 33 injured people, undergoing treatment at the Burns Centre, and Nishtar Hospital, received compensation cheques of Rs. 500,000 each. Also, the families of 10 deceased were personally visited, and seven of them were provided Rs. 2 million cheques each in financial assistance. The other three families would get financial assistance after verification, says an official release.
Verification of more injured persons was also being carried out for financial assistance.
The commissioner said that the injured were receiving the best possible medical treatment. He said that no amount of money could compensate for the loss of human lives, but the aid was a small effort to help the victims recover. He added that the Buildings Department was tasked with surveying property damages, caused by the blast, like homes of people for the purpose of compensating their losses.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Mubashir Rahman were also present.
Recent Stories
SBA spotlights Sharjah’s literary vision at CIBF 2025
Punjab govt acquires 200 ICU ventilators for teaching hospitals
PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma till Feb 20
Additional IGP visits NKATI, discusses law and order with business community
Gas bowser blast victims get compensation cheques
Amb. Saima highlights stronger Pak-Senegal bilateral ties
US weapons left behind in Afghanistan; an issue of profound concern: FO Spokespe ..
Mohammed bin Rashid tours Arab Health 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives official invitation from Indian Prime Minister to v ..
Day two of 7th IREF highlights innovations in autonomous aerial systems, cloud s ..
Horse riders, photography business shine at Ayubia as snowfall blankets hills in ..
Khalil Ahmed elected president BUJ, Ghani Kakar as General Secretary for year 20 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt acquires 200 ICU ventilators for teaching hospitals2 seconds ago
-
PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma till Feb 2025 minutes ago
-
Additional IGP visits NKATI, discusses law and order with business community4 seconds ago
-
Gas bowser blast victims get compensation cheques5 seconds ago
-
Amb. Saima highlights stronger Pak-Senegal bilateral ties7 seconds ago
-
US weapons left behind in Afghanistan; an issue of profound concern: FO Spokesperson9 seconds ago
-
Horse riders, photography business shine at Ayubia as snowfall blankets hills in Upper Hazara39 minutes ago
-
Khalil Ahmed elected president BUJ, Ghani Kakar as General Secretary for year 2025-2639 minutes ago
-
Economist Rao Babar Jamil joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party1 hour ago
-
Gilani calls for enhanced institutional linkages between Parliaments of Pakistan and Ireland39 minutes ago
-
IHC stays trial of Director Anti-Corruption KP regarding alleged campaign against judge39 minutes ago
-
Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood reviews preparations for upcoming events38 minutes ago