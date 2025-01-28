Gas bowser catches fire on Indus Highway in Kot Chutta, prompt response from Punjab Home Secretary, officials

Daira ghazi khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) A gas bowser caught fire at the Shinwari Pump on Indus Highway in the Kot Chutta area, causing panic in the vicinity.

Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal, accompanied by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Captain (R) Sajjad Hassan Khan and Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry, promptly visited the site to oversee rescue operations and assess the situation.

Police, Rescue 1122, and other relevant agencies are actively involved in the emergency response. The Home Secretary instructed the teams to expedite relief efforts and ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

According to details, as soon as the fire in the gas bowser was reported, Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal rushed to Dera Ghazi Khan. He, along with RPO Captain (R) Sajjad Hassan Khan and Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry, inspected the scene. District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ali and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Khalid briefed the officials on the ongoing rescue operations. Representatives from Rescue 1122, OGRA, and PARCO provided a detailed update on the situation.

The Home Secretary appreciated the efforts of the police, rescue teams, and other institutions while emphasizing the need to accelerate relief operations.

He directed authorities to identify those responsible for the incident and take strict action to ensure public safety.

RPO Captain (R) Sajjad Hassan Khan instructed police teams to fully support the rescue agencies, conduct a thorough investigation, and ensure strict legal action against the culprits. He also ordered the diversion of traffic to alternate routes to prevent further disruption.

Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry directed teams to enhance the relief operations and expedite the stabilization and cooling processes.

The incident occurred when one of five gas bowsers parked at Shinwari Pump caught fire due to a gas leak. Upon receiving the report, police teams promptly arrived at the scene, evacuated the pump staff and hotel employees to safety, and cleared the surrounding one-kilometer area, including nearby shops and residences.

Rescue teams are continuing their operations to prevent the fire from spreading to other bowsers, ensuring public safety remains a top priority. Further investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.