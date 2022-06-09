UrduPoint.com

Gas Companies Connected 108 Villages With Transmission Network

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Gas companies connected 108 villages with transmission network

The two gas utility companies SNGPL and SSGCL have laid 67 km gas transmission network, 3,244 Km Mains and 829 Km Services lines and connected 108 villages/towns during July 2021 to March 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The two gas utility companies SNGPL and SSGCL have laid 67 km gas transmission network, 3,244 Km Mains and 829 Km Services lines and connected 108 villages/towns during July 2021 to March 2022.

According to the economic survey issued here by the government, during July-March FY2022, 259,212 additional gas connections including 257,644 domestic, 1473 commercial and 95 industrial were provided across the country compared to 304,573 additional gas connections provided during the same period in last fiscal year.

Gas utility companies have planned to invest Rs 27,669 million on Transmission projects, Rs 77,484 million on distribution projects and Rs 8,746 million on other projects bringing the total investment of Rs 113,899 million during the fiscal year 2022-23.

The number of consumer has increased from 10.3 million to more than 10.7 million across the country. Government's policies to enhance indigenous gas production to meet increasing demand of energy in the country proved effective.

Related Topics

Same March July Gas From Government Million SNGPL

Recent Stories

Fiscal deficit increases 3.8% to Rs 2.56 trillion ..

Fiscal deficit increases 3.8% to Rs 2.56 trillion in 3 quarters: Economic Survey ..

45 seconds ago
 Despite post COVID-19 situation, Pakistan's extern ..

Despite post COVID-19 situation, Pakistan's external sector perform well

46 seconds ago
 Administration, politicians activated to provide m ..

Administration, politicians activated to provide masses relief: Chief Minister

48 seconds ago
 Updated NCC Policy implementation gains landmark a ..

Updated NCC Policy implementation gains landmark achievements: Survey

49 seconds ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown programme

51 seconds ago
 Oil import bill increased by 95pc in 10 months

Oil import bill increased by 95pc in 10 months

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.