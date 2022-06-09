Gas companies connected 108 villages with transmission network

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The two gas utility companies SNGPL and SSGCL have laid 67 km gas transmission network, 3,244 Km Mains and 829 Km Services lines and connected 108 villages/towns during July 2021 to March 2022.

According to the economic survey issued here by the government, during July-March FY2022, 259,212 additional gas connections including 257,644 domestic, 1473 commercial and 95 industrial were provided across the country compared to 304,573 additional gas connections provided during the same period in last fiscal year.

Gas utility companies have planned to invest Rs 27,669 million on Transmission projects, Rs 77,484 million on distribution projects and Rs 8,746 million on other projects bringing the total investment of Rs 113,899 million during the fiscal year 2022-23.

The number of consumer has increased from 10.3 million to more than 10.7 million across the country. Government's policies to enhance indigenous gas production to meet increasing demand of energy in the country proved effective.