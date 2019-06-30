UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gas Companies Plan To Lay Additional 13,599 KM Pipelines In Year 2019-20

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 03:30 PM

Gas companies plan to lay additional 13,599 KM pipelines in year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :The two state companies, SNGPL and SSGCL, under a strategy to reinforce and expand their transmission network would lay additional 13,599 kilometers (KM) during the fiscal year 2019-20.

The capacity of Sui Northern Gas Company Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) would be enhanced by laying additional 12,100 KM and 1,499 KM pipelines in their areas respectively by June 2020, an official at the Petroleum Division told APP.

The two utility companies would invest Rs 7,161 million on transmission projects, Rs 48,288 million on distribution projects and Rs 18,556 million on other schemes bringing the total investment of around Rs 74 billion.

While, the companies were expecting that they would provide gas supply to approximately 430,695 new consumers during the fiscal year 2019-20, the official said.

Answering a question, he said, the companies had laid 69 KM transmission, 3,232 KM distribution and 1,366 KM services lines and connected 165 villages and towns with their network during July 2018 to February 2019.

During eight months of the current financial year, the two utility companies provided 428,305 additional gas connections including 425,404 domestic, 2,770 commercial and 131 industrial across the country.

To another question, the official said, the companies had laid 328 KM gas transmission network, 8,861 KM distribution and 1,216 KM service lines and connected 231 villages/towns to the gas network during the last fiscal year.

Pakistan has an extensive gas network of over 12,971 KM transmission 139,827 KM distribution and 37,058 services gas pipelines to cater the requirement of more than 9.6 million consumers across the country.

/778

Related Topics

Company February June July Gas 2018 2019 2020 Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Billion Million SNGPL

Recent Stories

These celebs have been included in Pakistan’s fi ..

2 minutes ago

SEHA completes 60 successful kidney transplant ope ..

31 minutes ago

UAE exporters’ F&amp;B products win awards for c ..

46 minutes ago

UNHCR, Twitter launch global campaign #KnitForRefu ..

1 hour ago

Dolphin force deployed in Murree for tourists' sec ..

2 hours ago

Saudi-led coalition intercepts two Houthi drones t ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.