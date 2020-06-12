Gas companies provide 430,145 connections, lay 5,000 KM transmission lines

The two state companies, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), have provided gas connections to 430,145 consumers during the fiscal year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The two state companies, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), have provided gas connections to 430,145 consumers during the fiscal year 2019-20.

The companies also laid more than 5,000 kilometer transmission and distribution pipelines in their respective jurisdiction.

The SNGPL has planned to execute a 29-KM pipeline project for supply of 30 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) gas to Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ), while the SSGC would implement projects for supply of 13.5 MMCFD and 13 MMCFD gas to Dhabeji and Bin Qasim Industrial Park, Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Sindh, according to the Annual Development Plan (ADP) 2020-21.

For the next fiscal year, the government has set a target to produce 31.

12 million barrel oil and 1.58 trillion cubic feet gas, while the gap between demand and production would be supplemented through Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Pakistan Oilfields Limited imports.

As per official data, there is a gap of over two billion Cubic Feet per Day (BCFD) gas between production and demand of the commodity to meet requirements of more than 9.6 million consumers across the country.

The country's indigenous natural gas production is around 4 BCFD against an unconstrained demand of over 6 BCFD.

While, the total consumption of petroleum products in the country stood at 19.68 Million Tons (MTs) during the fiscal year 2019-20, out of which 11.59 MTs was achieved through local refineries and 8.09 MT through import.